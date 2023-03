Ronaldo: "He made me the world's best striker."

Wenger: "If you love watching football, you love Mesut."

Jose Mourinho: "Özil is unique. There is no copy of him, not even a bad copy."

Kaká: "After Cristiano, my favourite player to play with at Real Madrid was Özil."

