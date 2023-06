Come riferisce Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, è stato trovato un accordo personale tra Inter e César Azpilicueta, in uscita dal Chelsea:

Understand César Azpilicueta has now full agreement on personal terms with Inter. Two year deal sealed.

Chelsea are expected to let him go by terminating his contract despite being still valid until 2024.

There’s always been genuine respect between Azpi and Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/nodpgZKf5s

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023