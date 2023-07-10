Raffaele di Gennaro è atteso in queste ore nella sede dell’Inter in Viale della Liberazione: i dettagli
Cresciuto nelle giovanili dell’Inter e ora al Gubbio, il portiere Raffaele Di Gennaro sta per diventare ufficialmente il terzo estremo difensore nerazzurro.
Pasquale Guarro conferma che è atteso in sede nerazzurra proprio in queste ore:
#Inter, Di Gennaro atteso in sede a momenti. Operazione terzi portiere in chiusura.
— Pasquale Guarro (@GuarroPas) July 10, 2023
