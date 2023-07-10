Calcioblog
Raffaele di Gennaro è atteso in queste ore nella sede dell’Inter in Viale della Liberazione: i dettagli

Cresciuto nelle giovanili dell’Inter e ora al Gubbio, il portiere Raffaele Di Gennaro sta per diventare ufficialmente il terzo estremo difensore nerazzurro.

Pasquale Guarro conferma che è atteso in sede nerazzurra proprio in queste ore:

L’articolo Inter: Di Gennaro atteso in sede. Sarà lui il terzo portiere proviene da Inter News 24.

ultimo aggiornamento: 10-07-2023

