Juventus Women, Belotto e Copelli “premiate” da Peyraud-Magnin e Girelli. Ecco il motivo – FOTO
Peyraud-Magnin e Girelli hanno consegnato le loro maglie alle giovani bianconere Belotto e Copelli. Ecco il motivo svelato dalla Juventus Women:
Soledad Belotto and Anna Copelli were awarded the jerseys of @PeyraudMagnin18
and @cristianagire for their excellent and sporting behaviour both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/czLS5MgzFf
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) June 1, 2023
Questa la foto pubblicata sui canali social del club.
