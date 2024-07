Besiktas have agreed on deal with AC Milan to sign Fodé Ballo-Touré but there’s no agreement with the player.

Ballo-Touré prefers to wait for English clubs, open to returning to the UK.

He’s out of AC Milan plans, same as Divock Origi. pic.twitter.com/HQ6jCUuS7X

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024