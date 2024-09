Joel Ndala doing medical today before joining PSV Eindhoven from Man City. Loan + conditional buy obligation. If criteria met ~€7m rising to ~€10m on 4yr contract. #MCFC buyback & significant sell-on. #PSV beat #ACMilan + others to 18yo @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0RYAe8wO46

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 2, 2024