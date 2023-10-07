Calcioblog
Premier League, bruttissimo infortunio per Chris Basham in Fulham-Sheffield: le immagini dell’incidente del calciatore

Bruttissimo infortunio in Fulham-Sheffield in Premier League. In occasione della sconfitta degli ospiti, Chris Basham dello Sheffield in occasione di un cross ha piegato la caviglia in modo innaturale. Immediati i soccorsi.

Alla fine la gara l’hanno vinta i Cottagers per 3-1, con le reti di Reid, Foderingham e Willian.

07-10-2023

