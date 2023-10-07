Bruttissimo infortunio in Fulham-Sheffield in Premier League. In occasione della sconfitta degli ospiti, Chris Basham dello Sheffield in occasione di un cross ha piegato la caviglia in modo innaturale. Immediati i soccorsi.

Can we all wish Chris Basham well after this horrific injury,

If this was a Man Utd player not a Sheffield United it would be everywhere

Get will soon skipper #Twitterblades#SUFC pic.twitter.com/FoVRoH5j7e

— @FPLGain (@FplGain) October 7, 2023