Premier League, bruttissimo infortunio per Chris Basham in Fulham-Sheffield: le immagini dell’incidente del calciatore
Bruttissimo infortunio in Fulham-Sheffield in Premier League. In occasione della sconfitta degli ospiti, Chris Basham dello Sheffield in occasione di un cross ha piegato la caviglia in modo innaturale. Immediati i soccorsi.
Can we all wish Chris Basham well after this horrific injury,
If this was a Man Utd player not a Sheffield United it would be everywhere
Get will soon skipper #Twitterblades#SUFC pic.twitter.com/FoVRoH5j7e
— @FPLGain (@FplGain) October 7, 2023
Alla fine la gara l’hanno vinta i Cottagers per 3-1, con le reti di Reid, Foderingham e Willian.
