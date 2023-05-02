Calciomercato Milan, sirene tedesche per Fresneda: ecco le novità. Juve e Milan interessate, ma c’è anche il Borussia Dortmund
Juventus e Milan sono interessate a Ivan Fresneda, giocatore del Real Valladolid. I due club non sarebbero gli unici interessati.
Secondo quanto riferito da Bild, anche il Borussia Dortmund è interessato. Il prezzo è fissato intorno ai 20 milioni.
The post Calciomercato Milan, sirene tedesche per Fresneda: ecco le novità appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG