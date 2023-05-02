Calcioblog
Calciomercato Milan, sirene tedesche per Fresneda: ecco le novità. Juve e Milan interessate, ma c’è anche il Borussia Dortmund

Juventus e Milan sono interessate a Ivan Fresneda, giocatore del Real Valladolid. I due club non sarebbero gli unici interessati.

Secondo quanto riferito da Bild, anche il Borussia Dortmund è interessato. Il prezzo è fissato intorno ai 20 milioni.

