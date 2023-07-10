Calcioblog
Il Milan si sta muovendo sul mercato estivo non solo in entrata ma anche in uscita. In tal senso potrebbe salutare De Ketelaere

Il Milan si sta muovendo sul mercato estivo non solo in entrata ma anche in uscita. In tal senso potrebbe salutare De Ketelaere:

secondo TMW stanno arrivando in questi giorni offerte interessanti da Ligue 1 e Premier League per il belga

