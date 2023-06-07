Begovic lascia l’Everton: non rinnoverà il suo contratto. Le parole dell’ex portiere rossonero sui social
Come annunciato sui social dallo stesso Begovic, l’ex portiere rossonero non rinnoverà il contratto con l’Everton ed è svincolato. Ecco le sue parole:
Just a little note from me … pic.twitter.com/GUja3kLE3o
— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) June 3, 2023
The post Ex Milan – Begovic lascia l’Everton: non rinnoverà il suo contratto – FOTO appeared first on Milan News 24.
