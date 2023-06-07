Calcioblog
Begovic lascia l’Everton: non rinnoverà il suo contratto. Le parole dell’ex portiere rossonero sui social

Come annunciato sui social dallo stesso Begovic, l’ex portiere rossonero non rinnoverà il contratto con l’Everton ed è svincolato. Ecco le sue parole:

07-06-2023

