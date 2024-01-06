Si è giocata oggi la FA Cup in Inghilterra, dopo le partite del 4 e 5 gennaio: ecco tutti i risultati del 6 gennaio
Si è giocata oggi la FA Cup in Inghilterra, dopo le partite del 4 e 5 gennaio: ecco tutti i risultati del 6 gennaio. Il Chelsea cala il poker, mentre il Leicester di Maresca vince di misura e a fatica contro il Millwall. Tris esterno del Newcastle.
I RISULTATI
Maidstone United-Stevenage 1-0
Coventry City-Oxford United 6-2
Millwall – Leicester City 2-3
AFC Wimbledon – Ipswich Town 1-3
Sunderland – Newcastle 0-3
Watford – Chesterfield 2-1
Stoke City – Brighton 2-4
Gillingham – Sheffield United 0-4
Blackburn – Cambridge United 5-2
Newport County – Eastleigh 1-1
Norwich City – Bristol Rovers 1-1
QPR – AFC Bournemouth 2-3
Plymouth Argyle – Sutton Utd 3-1
Southampton – Walsall 4-0
Hull City – Birmingham 1-1
Sheffield Wednesday – Cardiff City 4-0
Chelsea – Preston 4-0
Swansea – Morecambe 2-0
Middlesbrough – Aston Villa 0-1
