Ilkay Gundogan, obiettivo del calciomercato Milan, ha regalato l’FA CUP al Manchester City con una doppietta

Il Manchester City si è aggiudicato la sua settima FA CUP battendo 2-1 il Manchester United in finale.

Autore della doppietta decisiva Ilkay Gundogan, accostato nelle ultime ore al calciomercato Milan:

ultimo aggiornamento: 03-06-2023

