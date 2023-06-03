Ilkay Gundogan, obiettivo del calciomercato Milan, ha regalato l’FA CUP al Manchester City con una doppietta
Il Manchester City si è aggiudicato la sua settima FA CUP battendo 2-1 il Manchester United in finale.
Autore della doppietta decisiva Ilkay Gundogan, accostato nelle ultime ore al calciomercato Milan:
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC @IlkayGuendogan with another magical volley #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HLCo4VpARt
