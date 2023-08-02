Calcioblog
Hojlund Manchester United: ecco quando arriverà l’annuncio ufficiale. Le ultime sull’attaccante danese accostato anche al Milan

Secondo quanto riporta da Sky Sports UK, Rasmus Hojlund si sottoporrà quest’oggi alla seconda parte di visite mediche con il Manchester United.

L’ex obiettivo di mercato rossonero è pronto ad unirsi al club di Premier League, con l’annuncio ufficiale del suo acquisto che dovrebbe arrivare nel fine settimana

