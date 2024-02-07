Koopmeiners Milan, Juventus e Manchester United sul centrocampista: cosa filtra per il FUTURO del giocatore
Sul centrocampista Teun Koopmeiners, accostato anche al calciomercato Milan, ci saranno molte squadre per il giocatore dell’Atalanta.
Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, la Juventus e il Manchester United vorrebbero ingaggiare il centrocampista nella prossima sessione di mercato: la concorrenza aumenta.
