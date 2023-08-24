Krunic Milan, la società tuona: «Resti qui». Le ultime sul centrocampista bosniaco, su cui c’è il forte interesse del Fenerbahce
Intervenuto in collegamento su Sky Sport 24, l’esperto di mercato Gianluca Di Marzio ha fatto il punto sul futuro di Rade Krunic, da tempo nel mirino del Fenerbahce.
Secondo il giornalista il bosniaco alla fine dovrebbe restare. Il Milan è stato chiaro con il giocatore: o il Fenerbahce arriva con un’offerta alta in tempi brevi oppure resterà in rossonero.
