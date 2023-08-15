In tema mercato Milan tiene banco il futuro di Krunic. In tal senso il Fenerbache rinuncia alla trattativa per il centrocampista
Il Fenerbahce rinuncia a Krunic? Il club turco in questo mercato ha provato ad acquistarlo dal Milan con il giocatore che si è detto favorevole al trasferimento. Tuttavia l’accordo con i rossoneri non è arrivato e ora lo scenario potrebbe cambiare.
Infatti con un comunicato il Fenerbahce ha annunciato il tesseramento di Fred dal Manchester United. Un arrivo che potrebbe anche far si che arrivi la rinuncia al bosniaco.
