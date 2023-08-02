Calcioblog
Mercato Milan: irrompe Guardiola! Vuole portare l’attaccante al Manchester City, accostato anche al club rossonero

Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Manchester City si è aggiunto nella corsa a Jeremy Doku, attaccante classe 2002 del Rennes accostato anche al mercato Milan nelle scorse settimane.

Il calciatore belga è nella lista dei Citizens insieme a Michael Olise per sostituire il partente Mahrez.

