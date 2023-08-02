Mercato Milan: irrompe Guardiola! Vuole portare l’attaccante al Manchester City, accostato anche al club rossonero
Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Manchester City si è aggiunto nella corsa a Jeremy Doku, attaccante classe 2002 del Rennes accostato anche al mercato Milan nelle scorse settimane.
Il calciatore belga è nella lista dei Citizens insieme a Michael Olise per sostituire il partente Mahrez.
The post Mercato Milan: irrompe Guardiola! Vuole portare l’attaccante al Manchester City appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG