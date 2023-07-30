Calcioblog
Mercato Milan, Lukaku: «Forza Juve? Mai, l’affare…». L’ex giocatore dell’Inter risponde alle voci di mercato a un tifoso

Intercettato fuori dai campi di allenamento di Anderlecht da un tifoso dell‘Inter che vive in Belgio, Romelu Lukaku, accostato anche al Milan, ha risposto così a una domanda sul suo futuro: andrà alla Juventus?

La risposta del giocatore è chiara: «Mai forza Juve, non credo che l’affare si farà»

ultimo aggiornamento: 30-07-2023

