Mercato Milan, Lukaku: «Forza Juve? Mai, l’affare…». L’ex giocatore dell’Inter risponde alle voci di mercato a un tifoso
Intercettato fuori dai campi di allenamento di Anderlecht da un tifoso dell‘Inter che vive in Belgio, Romelu Lukaku, accostato anche al Milan, ha risposto così a una domanda sul suo futuro: andrà alla Juventus?
Lukaku sulla Juventus pic.twitter.com/GHwcSgqfCJ
— Matthijs_Pog (@MatthijsPog) July 30, 2023
La risposta del giocatore è chiara: «Mai forza Juve, non credo che l’affare si farà»
