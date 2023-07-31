Il Milan si muove sul mercato estivo anche in uscita. In tal senso potrebbe salutare Messias che piace al Besiktas
Dopo Rebic, diventato oggi ufficialmente un giocatore del Besiktas, potrebbe raggiungerlo in Turchia anche Messias.
Come riportato da Daniele Longo il rapporto tra Milan e il club turco è ottimo, la trattativa avanza, poi starà anche al giocatore se accettare la destinazione
Messias via dal Milan? Ottimi rapporti con il Besiktas, cosa manca appeared first on Milan News 24.
