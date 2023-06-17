Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, il Manchester United nega colloqui o contatti concreti per Theo Hernández.

Manchester United deny concrete talks or contacts for Theo Hernández. There are no negotiations at this stage and for sure AC Milan would never consider to sell for €60m reported fee. #MUFC

Theo, very happy in Milano — while Man Utd have different priorities on the market. pic.twitter.com/edpYPTEhku

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023