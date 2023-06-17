Milan Theo Hernandez: lo United nega i contatti! I dettagli. Il club inglese nega contatti con i rossoneri per il francese
Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, il Manchester United nega colloqui o contatti concreti per Theo Hernández.
Manchester United deny concrete talks or contacts for Theo Hernández. There are no negotiations at this stage and for sure AC Milan would never consider to sell for €60m reported fee. #MUFC
Theo, very happy in Milano — while Man Utd have different priorities on the market. pic.twitter.com/edpYPTEhku
Non ci sono trattative in questa fase e di sicuro il Milan non prenderebbe mai in considerazione di vendere per € 60 milioni dichiarati.
