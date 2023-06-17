Calcioblog
Milan Theo Hernandez: lo United nega i contatti! I dettagli. Il club inglese nega contatti con i rossoneri per il francese

Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, il Manchester United nega colloqui o contatti concreti per Theo Hernández.

Non ci sono trattative in questa fase e di sicuro il Milan non prenderebbe mai in considerazione di vendere per € 60 milioni dichiarati.

ultimo aggiornamento: 17-06-2023

