Paquetà Manchester City: Guardiola vuole l’ex Milan! La mossa. Nuova offerta del club di Manchester al West Ham
Secondo quanto riferisce Football Insider, Pep Guardiola vuole l’ex Milan, Lucas Paquetà, a tutti i costi: è pronta una seconda offerta per il giocatore.
Il West Ham aveva rifiutato i 70 milioni proposti dal Manchester City. La richiesta del club londinese è di 90 milioni.
