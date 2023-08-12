Calcioblog
Paquetà Manchester City: Guardiola vuole l’ex Milan! La mossa. Nuova offerta del club di Manchester al West Ham

Secondo quanto riferisce Football Insider, Pep Guardiola vuole l’ex Milan, Lucas Paquetà, a tutti i costi: è pronta una seconda offerta per il giocatore.

Il West Ham aveva rifiutato i 70 milioni proposti dal Manchester City. La richiesta del club londinese è di 90 milioni.

ultimo aggiornamento: 12-08-2023

