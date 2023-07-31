Rebic lascia il Milan, ora è anche UFFICIALE: c’è l’annuncio del Besiktas sull’attacante arrivato dai rossoneri
Ante Rebic è un nuovo giocatore del Besiktas, ora è anche ufficiale. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso club turco attraverso un comunicato sui propri profili social.
Ante Rebic’in Transferi İçin Görüşmelere Başlandı
https://t.co/WSnBsC41ku pic.twitter.com/rh6fH3EA16
— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) July 31, 2023
L’attaccante croato, arrivato ieri a Istanbul per le visite mediche e la firma sul contratto, lascia dunque il Milan per 500mila euro più bonus fino a un massimo di 2 milioni.
