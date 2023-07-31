Calcioblog
Rebic lascia il Milan, ora è anche UFFICIALE: c’è l’annuncio del Besiktas sull’attacante arrivato dai rossoneri

Ante Rebic è un nuovo giocatore del Besiktas, ora è anche ufficiale. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso club turco attraverso un comunicato sui propri profili social.

L’attaccante croato, arrivato ieri a Istanbul per le visite mediche e la firma sul contratto, lascia dunque il Milan per 500mila euro più bonus fino a un massimo di 2 milioni.

