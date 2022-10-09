Calcioblog
Martedì il Milan Primavera affronterà il Chelsea nella quarta giornata di Youth League. Ecco l’arbitro del match

Il Milan Primavera tornerà in campo martedì nella quarta giornata di UEFA Youth League. La squadra di Abate ospiterà il Chelsea.

L’arbitro del match sarà il belga Bram Van Driessche affiancato dagli assistenti Yves De Neve e Michael Geerolf. Quarto uomo Matteo Marcenaro.

