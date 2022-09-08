Calcioblog
Il Chelsea ha deciso: sarà Graham Potter a sostituire Thomas Tuchel come prossimo allenatore dei Blues. Tutti i dettagli

Il Chelsea ha deciso: sarà Graham Potter a sostituire Thomas Tuchel come prossimo allenatore dei Blues. Ecco l’annuncio ufficiale del club:

