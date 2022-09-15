Calcioblog
Cyriel Dessers, attaccante della Cremonese, ha rilasciato un’intervista a La Gazzetta dello Sport soffermandosi anche su De Ketelaere:

«Ho affrontato molti di loro. De Ketelaere ha già fatto intravedere le sue qualità, lo stesso Vranckx ha tante potenzialità»

ultimo aggiornamento: 15-09-2022

