Cyriel Dessers, attaccante della Cremonese, ha rilasciato un’intervista a La Gazzetta dello Sport soffermandosi anche su De Ketelaere:
«Ho affrontato molti di loro. De Ketelaere ha già fatto intravedere le sue qualità, lo stesso Vranckx ha tante potenzialità»
