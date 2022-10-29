Calcioblog
Juric su Leao: «Sarebbe meglio non farlo partire: è in un momento fantastico». Le parole del tecnico granata

Ivan Juric ha parlato in conferenza stampa di come fermare Rafael Leao. Ecco le parole del tecnico granata:

«L’anno scorso Djidji ha fatto benissimo, mentre al ritorno abbiamo sofferto. Sarebbe meglio non farlo partire, ma serve anche raddoppiarlo. C’è anche Theo, dobbiamo fare attenzione anche lui. Leao è in un momento fantastico»

29-10-2022

