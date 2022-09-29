Calcioblog
Il 6 ottobre la Scozia affronterà l’Austria nel play off mondiale. Per l’occasione convocata tra le varie, Grimshaw del Milan Femminile

Ad annunciarlo è la stessa Nazionale tramite i propri profili social

29-09-2022

