Il 6 ottobre la Scozia affronterà l’Austria nel play off mondiale. Per l’occasione convocata tra le varie, Grimshaw del Milan Femminile
@PedroMLosa has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming @FIFAWWC play-offs at @HampdenPark.
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2022
Ad annunciarlo è la stessa Nazionale tramite i propri profili social
