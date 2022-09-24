Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare
Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare
All eyes on us. Senhoras e senhores, é este o nosso 𝗫𝗜 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 para hoje! #VesteABandeira
Ladies and gentlemen, this is our 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜 for today! #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/RYtZDrZlNc
— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 24, 2022
The post Nazionali Milan: Leao titolare in Repubblica Ceca Portogallo appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG