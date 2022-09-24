Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare

Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare

The post Nazionali Milan: Leao titolare in Repubblica Ceca Portogallo appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG

feed feed milan

ultimo aggiornamento: 24-09-2022

Classifica Serie A femminile: cosa cambia dopo gli anticipi del sabato