La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan

L’attaccante francese contro il Salisburgo ha realizzato due gol e un assist per il gol di Krunic

ultimo aggiornamento: 03-11-2022

