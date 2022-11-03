La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan
Dear @_OlivierGiroud_
You're welcome.
Love from #ACMilan admin team #UCL #ACMSAL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/AsCOok7xOk
— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 3, 2022
L’attaccante francese contro il Salisburgo ha realizzato due gol e un assist per il gol di Krunic
