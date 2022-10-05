Probabili formazioni Chelsea Milan: le ultime sulle scelte di Potter e Pioli per il match di Stamford Bridge
Questi i probabili schieramenti di Chelsea e Milan per il match di questa sera a Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea 3-4-1-2: Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang. All. Potter
Milan 4-2-3-1: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Touré; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli
