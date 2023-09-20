Calcioblog
Il Salisburgo contro il Benfica ha schierato l’undici più giovane di sempre in Champions League come riportato da Opta

«Il Salisburgo ha schierato l’undici titolare più giovane nella storia della UEFA Champions League (21 anni e 183 giorni) per la partita di apertura del Gruppo D contro il Benfica».

20-09-2023

