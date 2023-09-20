Il Salisburgo contro il Benfica ha schierato l’undici più giovane di sempre in Champions League come riportato da Opta.

Salzburg have named the youngest starting XI in UEFA Champions League history (21 years and 183 days) for their opening Group D game against Benfica.

We flagged Karim Konaté as one to watch in our recent UCL hidden gems article, and he starts for the Austrians. #UCL pic.twitter.com/wEmcCJgYM8

