Sassuolo Milan, Kjaer sui social: «Felice di essere tornato». Così il difensore danese sul suo profilo Twitter – FOTO
Simon Kjaer così sui social al termine del match pareggiato dal Milan contro il Sassuolo. Questo il suo post.
Happy to be back. Thank you all for the support
Cleansheet … but I would have liked a win !#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/fy9ZgyzkP8
— Simon Kjær (@simonkjaer1989) August 30, 2022
