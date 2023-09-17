L’Inter ha festeggiato il traguardo raggiunto da Dumfries in occasione del derby contro il Milan e su Twitter ha pubblicato la foto dell’olandese
L’Inter ha festeggiato il traguardo raggiunto da Dumfries in occasione del derby contro il Milan e su Twitter ha pubblicato la foto dell’olandese.
Un bel match per festeggiare il traguardo #ForzaInter @DenzelJMD2 pic.twitter.com/sYmRlICeba
— Inter (@Inter) September 17, 2023
Dumfries e le 100 presenze in nerazzurro, la società: «Un bel match per festeggiare il traguardo».
L’articolo Inter, Dumfries e le 100 presenze nerazzurre: «Un bel modo di festeggiarle» proviene da Inter News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG