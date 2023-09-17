Calcioblog
Calcioblog

L’Inter ha festeggiato il traguardo raggiunto da Dumfries in occasione del derby contro il Milan e su Twitter ha pubblicato la foto dell’olandese

L’Inter ha festeggiato il traguardo raggiunto da Dumfries in occasione del derby contro il Milan e su Twitter ha pubblicato la foto dell’olandese. 

Dumfries e le 100 presenze in nerazzurro, la società: «Un bel match per festeggiare il traguardo».

L’articolo Inter, Dumfries e le 100 presenze nerazzurre: «Un bel modo di festeggiarle» proviene da Inter News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 17-09-2023

Pioli e una serata da incubo: l’illusione Leao e lo schiaffo Inter