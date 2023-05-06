Calcioblog
I top e flop e i voti alle protagoniste di Inter Women e Juventus, giornata della Serie A Femminile 2022/2023

Le pagelle delle protagoniste del match tra Inter Women e Juventus, ottava giornata del campionato di Serie A Femminile per le nerazzurre di Rita Guarino.

TOP Cantore, Karchouni

FLOP Caruso, Merlo

VOTI: al termine del match

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin 5,5;
Simon 5,5, Gama 6, Lenzini 5,5, Nilden 6; Caruso 5,5, Pedersen 6,5, Cernoia 6;
Bonansea 5,5, Nystrom 6, Cantore 6,5. SOSTITUTI: Forcinella 6,
Bertucci 5,5, Boattin 6, Beerensteyn 5,5, Girelli 6. All. Montemurro 5,5

INTER (4-2-3-1): Durante 5,5; Sonstevold 5,
Alborghetti 6, Fordos 5; Thøgersen 6,5, Karchouni 8, Mihashi 6, Pandini 6,
Merlo 5; Polli 6,5, Chawinga 7. SOSTITUTI: Robustellini 6,5,
Eckhoff 6, Bonetti 6, Kristjansdottir 6. Allenatore: Guarino 6

