I top e flop e i voti alle protagoniste di Inter Women e Juventus, giornata della Serie A Femminile 2022/2023
Le pagelle delle protagoniste del match tra Inter Women e Juventus, ottava giornata del campionato di Serie A Femminile per le nerazzurre di Rita Guarino.
TOP Cantore, Karchouni
FLOP Caruso, Merlo
VOTI: al termine del match
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin 5,5;
Simon 5,5, Gama 6, Lenzini 5,5, Nilden 6; Caruso 5,5, Pedersen 6,5, Cernoia 6;
Bonansea 5,5, Nystrom 6, Cantore 6,5. SOSTITUTI: Forcinella 6,
Bertucci 5,5, Boattin 6, Beerensteyn 5,5, Girelli 6. All. Montemurro 5,5
INTER (4-2-3-1): Durante 5,5; Sonstevold 5,
Alborghetti 6, Fordos 5; Thøgersen 6,5, Karchouni 8, Mihashi 6, Pandini 6,
Merlo 5; Polli 6,5, Chawinga 7. SOSTITUTI: Robustellini 6,5,
Eckhoff 6, Bonetti 6, Kristjansdottir 6. Allenatore: Guarino 6
L’articolo Pagelle Juventus-Inter Women: TOP e FLOP del match – VOTI proviene da Inter News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG