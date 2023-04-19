Massimiliano Allegri è rimasto stupito da un giocatore dello Sporting Lisbona: il tecnico bianconero fa il suo nome
Massimiliano Allegri è rimasto stupito da un giocatore dello Sporting Lisbona e ha fatto il suo nome in conferenza stampa.
SPORTING E CHI LO HA STUPITO DEI PORTOGHESI – «È una squadra molto organizzata, ha ottimi giocatori con tecnica e fisicità. Mi ha sorpreso il centravanti, il 2004 (Chermiti ndr), che ha fatto un’ottima partita. Per l’età che ha fatto veramente molto bene».
