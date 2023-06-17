Fresneda Juve, spunta anche l’Inter! Le ULTIME novità sul talento del Valladolid
Secondo quanto riportato da FcInterNews.it, anche l’Inter sarebbe sulle tracce di Ivan Fresneda.
I vecchi agenti del giocatore avevano chiuso con il Borussia Dortmund per circa 20 milioni, ma il giocatore avrebbe cambiato procura, passando all’agenzia di Fali Ramadani che si occuperà direttamente del suo futuro. Oltre alla Juventus ora ci sarebbe anche l’Inter.
