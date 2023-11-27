Calcioblog
Impallomeni stronca la Juve: «L’obiettivo è la Champions League». Il commento post Juventus-Inter

A TMW Radio, Stefano Impallomeni ha commentato JuveInter.

IMPALLOMENI – «L’Inter deve temere sé stessa. La Juventus è lì, è solida, ci sono tante variabili ma se si guardano anche le altre diventa interessante il discorso. La Juve ha un bel passo e una consapevolezza importante, ma non la vedo tanto più forte delle prime inseguitrici. Giusto che Allegri dica ancora che ha 9 punti sulla quinta, questo è l’obiettivo».

ultimo aggiornamento: 27-11-2023

