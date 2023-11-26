La Juve ospita l’Inter nel big match della 13esima giornata di Serie A: sintesi, moviola, tabellino, risultato e cronaca live
(inviato all’Allianz Stadium) – Subito sfida Scudetto per la Juve, che al rientro dalla sosta per le Nazionali affronta l’Inter. Nerazzurri capolisti, bianconeri secondi a due punti di distacco: obiettivo sorpasso allo Stadium.
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE
Juve Inter 0-0 LIVE: sintesi e moviola
Aggiornamenti a partire dalle 20.45
Migliore in campo Juve
Al termine del match
Juve Inter 0-0: risultato e tabellino
In attesa delle formazioni ufficiali
Juve Inter: il pre-partita
Ore 12.00 – Massimiliano Allegri intenzionato a riproporre il consueto abito del 3-5-2 anche per Juve Inter.
𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗱'𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮
@SerieA
@Inter
Allianz Stadium
20:45 CEST
#JuveInter pic.twitter.com/qwZ7pwAHhX
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 26, 2023
The post Juve Inter LIVE: l’avvicinamento al big match dello Stadium appeared first on Juventus News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG