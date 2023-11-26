Calcioblog
Calcioblog

La Juve ospita l’Inter nel big match della 13esima giornata di Serie A: sintesi, moviola, tabellino, risultato e cronaca live

(inviato all’Allianz Stadium) – Subito sfida Scudetto per la Juve, che al rientro dalla sosta per le Nazionali affronta l’Inter. Nerazzurri capolisti, bianconeri secondi a due punti di distacco: obiettivo sorpasso allo Stadium.

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE

Juve Inter 0-0 LIVE: sintesi e moviola

Aggiornamenti a partire dalle 20.45

Migliore in campo Juve

Al termine del match

Juve Inter 0-0: risultato e tabellino

In attesa delle formazioni ufficiali

Juve Inter: il pre-partita

Ore 12.00 – Massimiliano Allegri intenzionato a riproporre il consueto abito del 3-5-2 anche per Juve Inter.

The post Juve Inter LIVE: l’avvicinamento al big match dello Stadium appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 26-11-2023

Sampdoria Juve Primavera LIVE 0-0: subito Vacca, attento il portiere

Pradè non l’ha ancora digerita: «Contro il Milan l’abbiamo dominata, come con la Juventus»