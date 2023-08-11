Calcioblog
Juventus Next Gen, UFFICIALE: Lungoyi ceduto in prestito. Ecco dove giocherà il giovane bianconero

È ufficiale: l’attaccante Christopher Lungoyi viene ceduto in prestito dalla Juventus Next Gen all’Yverdon-Sport.

L’attaccante classe 2000 proverà così a rilanciarsi nel campionato svizzero.

