Juventus Next Gen, UFFICIALE: Lungoyi ceduto in prestito. Ecco dove giocherà il giovane bianconero
È ufficiale: l’attaccante Christopher Lungoyi viene ceduto in prestito dalla Juventus Next Gen all’Yverdon-Sport.
Ufficiale | Christopher Lungoyi viene ceduto in prestito all’@yverdonsport fino a giugno 2024.
Buona fortuna, Christopher! pic.twitter.com/NAF4UcrP07
— Juventus Next Gen (@JuventusNextGen) August 11, 2023
L’attaccante classe 2000 proverà così a rilanciarsi nel campionato svizzero.
