Koopmeiners Juve, sull’olandese c’è anche l’Inter! L’indiscrezione di mercato e tutti i dettagli
Come riportato da fichajes.net, anche l’Inter sarebbe sulle tracce di Teun Koopmeiners, centrocampista dell’Atalanta accostato in estate anche alla Juventus.
Marotta potrebbero addirittura fare un tentativo già a gennaio. Molto dipenderà dalle richieste economiche dell’Atalanta, che non fa sconti per uno dei suoi big.
