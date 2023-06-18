Calcioblog
Koulibaly Juve: il Chelsea risponde così all’Inter sull’ipotesi prestito. ULTIME notizie sul futuro del difensore

Secondo quanto riportato da Luca Cilli a Sky Sport 24, l’Inter ha chiesto il prestito di Kalidou Koulibaly al Chelsea in vista dell’estate.

I Blues hanno però respinto la richiesta dei nerazzurri per il difensore senegalese, accostato anche al calciomercato Juve.

ultimo aggiornamento: 18-06-2023

