Koulibaly Juve: il Chelsea risponde così all’Inter sull’ipotesi prestito. ULTIME notizie sul futuro del difensore
Secondo quanto riportato da Luca Cilli a Sky Sport 24, l’Inter ha chiesto il prestito di Kalidou Koulibaly al Chelsea in vista dell’estate.
I Blues hanno però respinto la richiesta dei nerazzurri per il difensore senegalese, accostato anche al calciomercato Juve.
The post Koulibaly Juve: il Chelsea risponde così all’Inter sull’ipotesi prestito. ULTIME appeared first on Juventus News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG