Lukaku Juve e quel retroscena: il centravanti belga affermò che non sarebbe mai andato in bianconero. Ma ora…

Potrebbe clamorosamente celebrarsi il matrimonio tra Romelu Lukaku e la Juventus, dopo che l’Inter si è chiamata fuori dalla corsa. E ai tifosi nerazzurri non farà piacere rivedere quel famoso video di qualche anno fa.

In quell’intervista a Sky Sport, il centravanti affermava infatti che non avrebbe mai indossato la maglia bianconera. Ma ora le cose potrebbero cambiare molto presto…

 

ultimo aggiornamento: 15-07-2023

