Lukaku Juve e quel retroscena: il centravanti belga affermò che non sarebbe mai andato in bianconero. Ma ora…
Potrebbe clamorosamente celebrarsi il matrimonio tra Romelu Lukaku e la Juventus, dopo che l’Inter si è chiamata fuori dalla corsa. E ai tifosi nerazzurri non farà piacere rivedere quel famoso video di qualche anno fa.
Secondo voi in questa intervista recente aveva già contatti con la #juve questo demone? #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/LtYEIKbM9A
— IAN L’URAGANO® (@DIABOLIK_7) July 15, 2023
In quell’intervista a Sky Sport, il centravanti affermava infatti che non avrebbe mai indossato la maglia bianconera. Ma ora le cose potrebbero cambiare molto presto…
