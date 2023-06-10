Manchester City Inter, gli aggiornamenti sul match valido per la finale di Champions League: sintesi, tabellino, risultato e cronaca live
Manchester City ed Inter si affrontano ad Istanbul nell’ultimo atto di questa edizione della Champions League. LIVE tutti gli aggiornamenti sul match.
CRONACA
1′ Iniziata la finale
LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI
Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola.
Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. Allenatore: Inzaghi.
