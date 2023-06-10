Calcioblog
Manchester City Inter, gli aggiornamenti sul match valido per la finale di Champions League: sintesi, tabellino, risultato e cronaca live

Manchester City ed Inter si affrontano ad Istanbul nell’ultimo atto di questa edizione della Champions League. LIVE tutti gli aggiornamenti sul match.

CRONACA

1′ Iniziata la finale

LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. Allenatore: Inzaghi.

10-06-2023

