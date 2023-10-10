Calcioblog
Mandzukic riabbracciato al JTC: siparietto con Allegri per l’ex attaccante bianconero – VIDEO

Mario Mandzukic torna alla Continassa. Il croato riabbraccia Padoin, Landucci e Allegri, siparietto con l’allenatore sulla forma fisica:

Il video condiviso dalla Juve fa impazzire i tifosi.

