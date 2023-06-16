Maresca allenatore del Leicester: ufficiale l’avventura dell’ex Juve che ha vinto la Champions da vice di Guardiola – FOTO
Maresca è il nuovo allenatore del Leicester. L’annuncio è arrivato dal club inglese, retrocesso dalla Premier League, via Twitter.
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Enzo Maresca as our new First Team Manager
— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 16, 2023
L’ex giocatore della Juve la settimana scorsa ha vinto la Champions League contro l’Inter da vice di Guardiola al Manchester City.
