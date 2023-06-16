Calcioblog
Maresca allenatore del Leicester: ufficiale l’avventura dell’ex Juve che ha vinto la Champions da vice di Guardiola – FOTO

Maresca è il nuovo allenatore del Leicester. L’annuncio è arrivato dal club inglese, retrocesso dalla Premier League, via Twitter.

L’ex giocatore della Juve la settimana scorsa ha vinto la Champions League contro l’Inter da vice di Guardiola al Manchester City.

