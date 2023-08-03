Milan scatenato sul mercato: un altro acquisto atterrato in città. I rossoneri si rinforzano ancora a centrocampo
Il Milan batte un altro colpo di calciomercato: Yunus Musah è pronto a iniziare la sua avventura in rossonero.
Il giocatore è sbarcato pochi istanti fa a Milano, ecco le prime immagini del americano all’aeroporto.
QUI IL VIDEO DELL’ARRIVO DI MUSAH A MILANO
