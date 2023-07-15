Notizie Serie A LIVE: focus di giornata e ultima ora per rimanere aggiornati su news e risultati del campionato italiano
Sabato 15 luglio: notizie Serie A
La Juventus è scesa in campo questa mattina davanti a stampa e tifosi. Allenamento aperto e partitella finale in famiglia con gol di Vlahovic e Iling-Junior. Nel frattempo, l’Inter molla Lukaku dopo i flirt con i bianconeri.
