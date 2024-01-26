Phillips, niente Juve: UFFICIALE il prestito dal Manchester City. Dove giocherà il centrocampista inglese
Accostato anche alla Juve nel corso del mercato invernale, Kalvin Phillips lascia il Manchester City per trasferirsi al West Ham.
È ufficiale la cessione del centrocampista inglese, che si sposta a Londra in prestito secco. Lo ha annunciato questa mattina il West Ham.
