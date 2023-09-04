Ravanelli teme l’Inter: «Fa davvero paura». Il commento dell’ex attaccante della Juventus
A Sport Mediaset, Fabrizio Ravanelli ha parlato così del nuovo campionato. Il commento dell’ex Juve.
RAVANELLI – «Da juventino, questa Inter fa paura. Squadra che è cresciuta tantissimo nell’autostima. Strapotere fisico in ogni partita, ha creato tantissimo contro la Fiorentina».
