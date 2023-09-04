Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Ravanelli teme l’Inter: «Fa davvero paura». Il commento dell’ex attaccante della Juventus

A Sport Mediaset, Fabrizio Ravanelli ha parlato così del nuovo campionato. Il commento dell’ex Juve.

RAVANELLI – «Da juventino, questa Inter fa paura. Squadra che è cresciuta tantissimo nell’autostima. Strapotere fisico in ogni partita, ha creato tantissimo contro la Fiorentina».

The post Ravanelli teme l’Inter: «Fa davvero paura» appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 04-09-2023

Di Gennaro avvisa la Juve: «Inter e Milan impressionanti»

Marocchino pazzo di Chiesa: «Quando è ispirato diverte»