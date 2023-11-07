Sancho Juve, nuovo “assist” del Manchester United. Le ULTIME sul talento inglese ex Dortmund
Jadon Sancho è definitivamente fuori dal Manchester United. Come confermato da diversi media britannici, nelle scorse ore l’inglese è stato addirittura espulso dal gruppo Whatsapp con cui allenatore, staff tecnico e società comunicano con la squadra.
Un gesto che segna la definitiva rottura fra le parti: anche la Juventus è alla finestra in vista di gennaio.
The post Sancho Juve, nuovo “assist” del Manchester United. Le ULTIME appeared first on Juventus News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG